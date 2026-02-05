Nelson Cruz and baseball legends finalize Dominican team for 2026 World Baseball Classic

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has officially submitted its 30-player roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, following a consensus-driven selection process led by national team general manager Nelson Cruz and an advisory group made up of Cooperstown Hall of Fame legends.

The roster was sent to Major League Baseball (MLB) ahead of the official deadline, as all 20 participating nations were required to submit their final lineups. MLB will formally announce the rosters for each country this Thursday.

The final selection was determined during a meeting that included Cruz, Dominican Baseball Federation (FEDOM) president Juan Núñez, and Hall of Famers Juan Marichal, Pedro Martínez, David Ortiz, and Edwin Encarnación. Team manager Albert Pujols, along with Vladimir Guerrero and Adrián Beltré, participated virtually due to international commitments.

Cruz explained that the Dominican Republic’s World Baseball Classic roster is the result of continuous collaboration and thorough evaluation, guided by the experience, vision, and deep baseball knowledge of the advisory committee. He emphasized that every decision was carefully analyzed to ensure the strongest possible representation of the country.

In an official statement, Cruz said the team selection process was driven by a commitment to represent the Dominican Republic with dignity and meet the high expectations of Dominican fans worldwide. He expressed hope that the nation’s 11 million citizens feel proud of the team that will wear the national colors at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Hall of Famer Juan Marichal expressed confidence in the roster and praised Cruz’s leadership as general manager, stating that the team has a strong chance of reclaiming the World Baseball Classic title for the Dominican Republic. Pedro Martínez also voiced full confidence in the squad, highlighting the depth and quality of the pitching staff and predicting that the team will be a major challenge for its opponents.

David Ortiz praised the talent and balance of the final roster, noting that success in the World Baseball Classic depends on preparation rather than reputation. He also congratulated FEDOM on the appointment of Nelson Cruz and commended the work done throughout the team-building process.

Edwin Encarnación stated that Dominicans should feel proud of the national team, emphasizing that the roster has the talent, motivation, and competitive mindset to face any team in the tournament. He assured that the players are fully committed to giving their best effort and representing the Dominican flag with pride at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.