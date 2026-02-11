Mets confirm Juan Soto’s shift to left field for 2026 MLB season

The New York Mets have finalized a major defensive adjustment ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball season, confirming that Juan Soto will move from right field to left field. The strategic decision is aimed at maximizing Soto’s overall impact while strengthening the team’s defensive alignment.

The position change places the Dominican superstar in familiar territory. Over his MLB career, Juan Soto has made 460 appearances in left field, a role he held extensively with the Washington Nationals and full-time during the 2023 season with the San Diego Padres. After playing right field at Yankee Stadium in 2024, Soto returns to left field, where the Mets believe he can deliver greater consistency and defensive value.

David Stearns, president of baseball operations for the Mets, supported the move, stating that it “makes perfect sense for all parties involved,” citing Soto’s defensive profile and the team’s roster construction as key factors in the decision.

In limited action last season, Soto logged 52 innings in left field and posted a positive defensive rating of +1, a performance the Mets’ coaching staff aims to build upon during spring training ahead of Opening Day 2026.

At just 27 years old, Juan Soto enters the upcoming season at the peak of his career. His resume includes a World Series championship, multiple Silver Slugger Awards, and several MLB All-Star selections. Soto’s importance to the franchise was solidified in December 2024, when he signed a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract, the largest in New York Mets history and one of the biggest deals in MLB.

The defensive shift also has international implications. Soto is preparing to represent the Dominican Republic in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, where he has expressed confidence and comfort playing left field.

As the Mets prepare for a high-expectation 2026 season, Juan Soto remains at the center of the franchise’s long-term vision. Fans in Queens will be watching closely to see whether the move to left field helps elevate the Mets into the elite tier of Major League Baseball.