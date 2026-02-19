Cap Cana expands sports tourism strategy with 20+ events set for 2026

Cap Cana.- With more than 20 international sporting events scheduled for 2026, Cap Cana is reinforcing its commitment to sports tourism as a key driver for attracting visitors, diversifying the Dominican Republic’s tourism offering, and generating economic impact.

Jorge Subero Medina, CEO of Cap Cana, said the country should adopt a national strategy to expand tourism beyond traditional sun-and-beach experiences, positioning sports as a pillar of sustainable growth.

“From the beginning, Cap Cana was conceived as a destination centered on sports, and today we are seeing the results,” Subero Medina said, noting the growing global demand for travel experiences linked to sports, wellness, and major international events.

Sports tourism drives growth and global visibility

Cap Cana has hosted a variety of high-profile competitions, including international fishing tournaments and the Ironman 70.3, strengthening its reputation as a world-class venue for elite sporting events.

In recent years, the resort has placed special emphasis on the ATP Challenger 175, one of only five tournaments of its category worldwide. The inaugural Dominican Republic Open Cap Cana Cup attracted approximately 18,000 spectators and generated more than US$2 million in direct economic impact.

Subero Medina said the long-term objective is to elevate the tournament to ATP 250 status, which would significantly increase international player participation, media exposure, and visitor arrivals.

Looking ahead, Cap Cana aims to consolidate its progress and further enhance the experience for athletes and their companions across all disciplines hosted at the destination, including tennis, golf, fishing, and new recreational and competitive activities. “The mission is to prove that this success was not a coincidence,” Subero Medina said in remarks to El Nacional.