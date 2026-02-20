Cap Cana hosts international clubs for 2026 preseason FIFA friendlies

Cap Cana.- As part of their 2026 preseason, North American club Las Vegas Lights FC and Canadian side Inter Toronto will take part in a series of three FIFA international friendly matches at Cap Cana Destination City, beginning with a match against the Dominican Republic Under-23 National Team.

The first match is scheduled for Friday, February 20, when Las Vegas Lights FC will face the Dominican U-23 squad. The series continues on Tuesday, February 24, with Las Vegas Lights FC playing Club Atlético Pantoja, and concludes on Friday, February 27, with a match between Las Vegas Lights FC and Inter Toronto.

Each year during the preseason period, Cap Cana hosts international youth and professional teams for training and competition, strengthening the country’s brand and positioning the destination as a hub for sports tourism and elite-level preparation. These activities are promoted through the Cap Cana Sports City platform, which has established itself as a venue for international events by combining high-level sports facilities with hospitality and destination services.

This year’s training camps and matches are being hosted at the Dreams Cap Cana, reinforcing Cap Cana’s role in the growing sports tourism segment in the Dominican Republic.