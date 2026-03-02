Dominican team begins preparation for 2026 World Baseball Classic

Miami, Florida.- The Dominican Republic officially began its preparations for the 2026 World Baseball Classic on Sunday with its first full-team practice session in Miami, bringing together players, coaches, and federation officials for the start of collective training.

The session was led by Dominican Baseball Federation president Juan Núñez, general manager Nelson Cruz, and team manager Albert Pujols, who worked closely with the coaching staff. The practice was marked by focus, energy, and strong chemistry among the group as the team formally launched its campaign toward the global tournament.

Several of the Dominican Republic’s top Major League Baseball stars took the field together wearing the national tricolor for the first time. Position players participating in batting, fielding, and defensive drills included Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., Julio Rodríguez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ketel Marte, Manny Machado, Gerardo Perdomo, Junior Caminero, Austin Wells, Carlos Santana, Jeremy Peña, O’Neil Cruz, Amed Rosario, and Agustín Ramírez.

Pitchers participating in the workout included Brayan Bello, Luis Severino, Sandy Alcántara, Carlos Estévez, Seranthony Domínguez, Camilo Doval, Elvis Alvarado, Wandy Peralta, Dennis Santana, Gregory Soto, Edwin Uceta, Huascar Brazobán, Abner Uribe, Albert Abreu, and Cristopher Sánchez, forming a deep and experienced pitching staff.

All 30 players selected for the preliminary roster were present. Several, including Soto, Tatis Jr., Machado, and Wells, spoke about the pride and responsibility of wearing the Dominican jersey, underscoring their commitment to representing the country in a tournament of such national importance.

Beyond the technical work, the practice stood out for its positive atmosphere, with frequent interaction, encouragement, and open communication between players and staff. Cruz and Pujols addressed the group throughout the session, stressing preparation, unity, and collective responsibility, while Núñez praised the level of commitment shown in the team’s first gathering.