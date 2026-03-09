Dominican Republic defeats Netherlands 12–1 in World Baseball Classic

Miami, Florida.- The Dominican Republic national baseball team defeated the Netherlands national baseball team 12–1 by knockout on Sunday at LoanDepot Park in a game of the World Baseball Classic.

The matchup ended in the seventh inning under the tournament’s mercy rule after Juan Soto hit a solo home run that extended the Dominican lead to 11 runs. With the win, the Dominican Republic improved to 2–0 in Group D during the tournament’s opening phase.

Dominican hitters powered the victory with four home runs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched a two-run homer in the third inning, while Junior Caminero and Austin Wells also went deep in the fifth during a six-run rally that put the game out of reach.

On the mound, Luis Severino pitched four innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out five to earn the win. The Dominican bullpen then closed the game with scoreless innings to preserve its strong relief performance in the tournament.