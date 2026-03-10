Dominican Republic beats Israel 10–1, advances to World Baseball Classic quarterfinals

Miami, Florida.- The Dominican Republic national baseball team defeated the Israel national baseball team 10–1 on Monday in Group D of the 2026 World Baseball Classic in Miami, advancing to the quarterfinals with its third straight victory.

Outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. led the Dominican offense with a grand slam in the second inning that scored Carlos Santana, Oneil Cruz and Geraldo Perdomo, marking the country’s first grand slam in the tournament’s history. Tatis Jr. later added a two-run single to finish the game with six RBIs, while Cruz also contributed with a solo home run.

On the mound, Brayan Bello earned the win after pitching five innings, allowing just one run and striking out seven batters. The Dominican team, managed by Albert Pujols, remains undefeated (3–0) and will face the Venezuela national baseball team on Wednesday to determine the Group D leader and its opponent in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic. (With information from Reuters).