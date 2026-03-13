Over 8,500 Dominicans travel to Miami for World Baseball Classic

Santo Domingo.- Baseball enthusiasm and national pride have driven a surge of travelers from the Las Américas International Airport to Miami in recent days, as thousands of Dominican fans head to support their team in the World Baseball Classic.

Airport authorities reported that more than 8,500 passengers have traveled to Miami since March 5, ahead of the tournament’s games featuring the Dominican Republic. Most flights departing from the country’s main airport have been nearly full, with occupancy rates above 98%, reflecting the strong interest among fans eager to attend the international competition.

Several airlines, including American Airlines, Arajet, Sky High Dominicana, Red Air and Spirit Airlines, are operating direct routes to Miami. Due to high demand, some travelers have taken connecting flights through Panama City or San Juan to reach the games.

Fans are heading mainly to loanDepot Park, which is hosting Pool D games of the tournament featuring the Dominican Republic alongside Venezuela, the Netherlands, Israel and Nicaragua. The airport has seen long lines of travelers wearing Dominican flags, caps and jerseys, highlighting the strong cultural impact of baseball and the patriotic spirit surrounding the national team’s participation.