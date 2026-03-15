The Dominican Republic crushed South Korea and will play the semifinal against the United States

South Korea was presented as a big question mark against the Dominican powerhouse, which had its spirits high in the World Baseball Classic. Still, it turned out to be an opponent that was not even close to offering any danger against the bats and the good Caribbean pitching.

With good baserunning, timely hitting, patience at the plate, and a Cy Young-level Cristopher Sanche, the Dominican team crushed their Asian rival 10-0 in seven innings in the game that opened the quarterfinals of the tournament.

With the Duarteans ahead 7-0 in the seventh, the emerging Austin Wells delivered a home run with two teammates on base that ended the game, the second knockout that Albert Pujols ‘ squad has delivered in the tournament, after eliminating the Netherlands by the same route last Sunday.

Thus, the Dominican team returns to a tournament semifinal for the first time since winning the championship in 2013. The match will be on Sunday, March 15, in Miami, starting at 8:00 p.m., against the United States, who defeated Canada 5-3 in Houston.

Luis Severino will start for Albert Pujols’ team, while Paul Skenes is slated to start for the United States. The Dominican Republic has a 5-0 record in the tournament, outscoring its opponents 51-10, with a .312 batting average and 14 home runs, tying the World Baseball Classic record set by Mexico in 2009.