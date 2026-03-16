Mariano Navone wins ATP Challenger 175 Cap Cana Cup

Cap Cana.- Mariano Navone won the Dominican Republic Open – Cap Cana Cup after defeating Mattia Bellucci 7-5, 6-4 in the final, closing an intense week of international tennis in Cap Cana. The match lasted more than two hours and earned the Argentine his first Challenger hard-court title, along with 175 ATP ranking points and a prize of about US$30,000.

The tournament, part of the ATP Challenger 175 circuit, brought together several high-level players and has become one of the most prominent sporting events in the Caribbean. Among the notable competitors were Hubert Hurkacz, a former world No. 6, and Miomir Kecmanović. Navone reached the final after a strong run that included a dramatic semifinal victory over Alexander Blockx, while Bellucci advanced after defeating Adam Walton.

The champion’s trophy was presented by Jorge Subero Medina and Tourism Minister David Collado, who highlighted the event as part of the country’s strategy to strengthen sports tourism. Organizers emphasized that hosting the tournament for a second consecutive year helps position the Dominican Republic on the international tennis calendar and attract visitors from around the world.

With prize money exceeding US$300,000 and players from multiple continents, the Cap Cana Cup is part of the Challenger Tour’s “Sunshine Swing,” which runs alongside major ATP events in the United States. Beyond the sporting competition, the tournament has become a platform to promote tourism and reinforce Cap Cana’s reputation as a growing hub for international sporting events in the Caribbean.