Cyclists from around the world ride Cibao in Gran Fondo RD 2026

La Vega.- The Gran Fondo Cycling Challenge RD 2026 successfully held its fourth edition, bringing together more than 300 local and international cyclists and strengthening its position as one of the fastest-growing road cycling events in the Dominican Republic. Around 30% of participants came from countries such as Chile, Argentina, the United States, Cuba, and Puerto Rico, highlighting the event’s growing international appeal.

Starting and finishing in La Vega, cyclists faced a demanding route through the Cibao region under rainy conditions, adding difficulty to the mountainous course. The route passed through Bonao, Maimón, and Cotuí, including a scenic stretch at the Hatillo Dam, before reaching Fantino and returning to the starting point.

Despite the weather, participants completed the race, showcasing endurance and enthusiasm for the sport. Organizer Henry Francisco highlighted the event’s growth and its role in promoting cycling and tourism, while support from institutions such as DIGESETT and POLITUR helped ensure a safe and successful competition that continues to position the country as a destination for sports tourism.