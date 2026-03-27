Dominican kitesurfer Davisito wins King of the Air at Salinas Fest 2026

Colombia.- Dominican kitesurfer Angel David Bonilla Zayas, known as “Davisito,” claimed a major international victory by winning the prestigious King of the Air category at the Salinas Fest 2026, cementing his status as one of the region’s top athletes.

The Dominican Republic also secured a one-two finish, with fellow rider Carlos “Carlito” taking second place, highlighting the country’s growing dominance in the sport. Both athletes are part of the training program at Kite Buen Hombre, led by renowned kitesurfer Félix Martínez.

Their success reflects years of structured development and international collaboration, supported by the ideal conditions of Buen Hombre beach, which has become a key hub for kiteboarding in the Caribbean.

Held in Colombia, the event gathered 146 competitors from 12 countries, positioning itself as one of the most important wind sports competitions in South America. Following his win, Davisito credited his international training, including time in Cape Town, as a key factor in his performance, while continuing to represent the Dominican Republic on the global stage.