Save the Children Polo Cup 2026 set for April 4 in Punta Cana

Punta Cana.- Save the Children and Puntacana Resort will host the 9th edition of the Save the Children Polo Cup on April 4 at the Puntacana Polo Club, one of the premier polo venues in the Caribbean.

The tournament will feature six international teams with players from eight countries, positioning the event as a key highlight for polo in the Dominican Republic and a gathering point for sports enthusiasts, business leaders, and international guests.

This year’s edition will honor Federico Ramos, Antonio Jorge, and Macho Seliman for their significant contributions to the growth and international recognition of polo in the country.

Beyond competition, the event stands out for its strong social impact. Supported by more than 70 partner companies, the funds raised will benefit literacy and basic mathematics programs in San Pedro de Macorís, Elías Piña, and vulnerable communities such as Capotillo in the National District, as well as Verón and Friusa in Punta Cana.

Through this initiative, Save the Children continues to promote education, child development, and social inclusion, using sports as a platform to drive positive change and expand opportunities for children in underserved communities across the Dominican Republic.