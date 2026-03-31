Government delivers renovated table tennis pavilion for Central American Games

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Housing, Víctor Ito Bisonó, inaugurated the fully renovated table tennis pavilion at Parque del Este as part of preparations for the Central American and Caribbean Games Santo Domingo 2026. The project is one of several infrastructure upgrades led by the Ministry of Housing, Habitat and Buildings ahead of the international competition.

Bisonó emphasized that the modernized facility meets international standards for high-performance table tennis and urged citizens to help preserve the space. Sports Minister Kelvin Cruz highlighted ongoing coordination to deliver venues on schedule, while organizing committee president José P. Monegro expressed confidence that the country will host one of the best editions of the games.

The upgraded pavilion includes new lighting systems, structural maintenance, modernized electrical and data infrastructure, and enhanced security features. With capacity for over 1,300 spectators, VIP areas, athlete facilities, and support spaces, the venue now aligns with international requirements, reinforcing the country’s readiness for the 2026 games.