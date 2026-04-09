Arajet partners with Miami Marlins to promote Dominican Republic tourism in U.S.

Dominican airline Arajet has entered into a strategic partnership with the Miami Marlins to promote the Dominican Republic as a leading Caribbean tourism destination in the United States, targeting one of its most important travel markets.

Under the agreement, Arajet becomes an official partner of the Marlins and will gain high-visibility brand exposure during all regular season games at LoanDepot Park in Miami, reaching thousands of baseball fans throughout the season. The airline plans to use the platform to highlight Dominican tourism offerings and strengthen its presence among U.S.-based travelers.

Arajet CEO Victor Pacheco Méndez said the alliance will help drive more travelers to the Dominican Republic while reinforcing air connectivity between both markets. The collaboration will also feature promotional campaigns, exclusive in-stadium experiences, and marketing activations with travel agents, tour operators, influencers, and media as part of a broader sports tourism strategy.