Samaná Bay Spring Regatta 2026 returns this May for 10th anniversary

Samaná.- The Samaná Bay Spring Regatta returns from May 1–3, 2026, at Marina Puerto Bahía, marking its 10th anniversary as one of the Dominican Republic’s premier sailing events. Bringing together national and international sailors, the regatta continues to position Samaná Bay as a key destination for nautical tourism in the Caribbean.

Sanctioned by the Dominican Sailing Federation, the competition will include both cruising and dinghy categories, offering a dynamic format that blends high-level sport with a vibrant social atmosphere. Known for its consistent winds and sheltered waters, Samaná Bay provides ideal sailing conditions, combining safety with the tactical challenges that attract experienced crews and newcomers alike.

The 2026 edition introduces an expanded onshore experience designed to enhance the event’s lifestyle appeal. On Saturday, May 2, a new Regatta Village will debut with direct views of the racecourse, featuring artisan boutiques, a pop-up market, and live DJ entertainment at Ocean Club. The schedule also includes the popular Après Sail gathering with dockside games and live music by Joseph Miller, creating a lively social hub after a day on the water.

The event will conclude on Sunday with the official awards ceremony and a closing celebration at Ocean Club, featuring music by DJ Richard Szpilsman. Organizers emphasize that the regatta goes beyond competition, offering a full weekend experience that blends sport, entertainment, and destination culture.

Supported by key partners such as the Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, Banreservas, AFP Reservas, Grupo CCN, and The Bannister Hotel, the regatta highlights the continued growth of sailing and tourism in Samaná. Registration is currently open for both categories, inviting participants to be part of this milestone edition.