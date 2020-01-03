Puerto Plata flexes cruise tourism muscle

Santo Domingo .– Two ships with 8,126 passengers and crew on board arrived at the Amber Cove terminal (Bahia Maimon, Puerto Plata) on the first day of 2020, highlighting the strength of the provinces’ cruise tourism.

The majestic cruises of Carnival Breeze brought 5,076 people -3,690 passengers and 1,386 crew, in addition to Carnival Elation with 2,130 passengers and 920 crew.

Both ships are based at Port Canaveral in Orlando, Florida, making their usual Atlantic itinerary that includes Grand Turks (Bahamas Islands) and Amber Cove of Puerto Plata, on the north coast of the Dominican Republic.