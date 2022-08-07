Royal Caribbean, very “satisfied” with the Dominican Republic’s boost to cruises

The global director of port operations of Royal Caribbean, Jaime Castillo, expressed his satisfaction with the investments being made in the cruise sector in the Dominican Republic, both in the northern part of the country as well as in the south with the project that will be initiated in Cabo Rojo, Pedernales, to provide a better experience for visitors.

He explained to arecoa.com that the industry would continue to grow because of the public-private sector’s referred investments. “The ship portfolio of the entire industry, not only of us as Royal Caribbean Group, has constancy and strength to continue with sustained growth in the coming years without stopping, and the Dominican Republic will benefit from that.”

Castillo stressed that Royal Caribbean has interesting touches in the country, which is why they maintain their bet that is consolidated with the upcoming arrival in Puerto Plata of one of the largest ships in the world, the Oasis of the Seas.

“The cruise ship will touch port in the North zone at the end of this year 2022; in addition two of our brands, both Celebrity Cruice and Royal Caribbean, are touching the area of Puerto Plata, Samaná and La Romana, that is, we have a very good presence on the island,” he added.

He said that ultimately in Puerto Plata, the arrival of their cruise ships will increase significantly and that in Samaná, because of the reinvestment being made with the construction of the cruise port and tourist terminal “Samaná Bayport,” as well.

“We have already visited Samaná, we are one of the users of the port without the reinvestment, and now with it I know that the experience of the cruise passengers will improve a lot and after the good comments that I trust we will be receiving from the service we will be able to increase the volume of visitors,” he said.

As for customer satisfaction, the executive said that it is “perfect and the more we remind the public areas visited by those tourists who are independent, the experience will be much better, since the Dominican Republic has many things to offer, and everything a tourist is looking for we have it here, it only remains to organize ourselves as a society to always offer the best to take advantage of the industry that is growing.”