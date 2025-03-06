Lopesan Group to open €320 million mega-resort in Punta Cana in 2026

Punta Cana, DR.- Lopesan Group is on track to open its second mega-resort in Punta Cana in March 2026. The €320 million project is being built on a plot of land next to the Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort, Spa & Casino. It will feature over 1,000 rooms, a convention center, a water park, and a man-made cenote.

“This resort is a game-changer for the Caribbean,” said José Alba, CEO of Lopesan Hotel Group. “It will offer an unparalleled experience for our guests, with its innovative design, world-class amenities, and prime location.”

The resort is expected to create over 2,000 jobs and generate millions of euros for the local economy.

“This is a major investment in the Dominican Republic,” said President Luis Abinader. “It will help to boost our tourism sector and create new opportunities for our people.”

The Lopesan Group is a Spanish company that owns and operates over 100 hotels in Europe, the Caribbean, and North America. The company is committed to sustainable tourism and has implemented a number of initiatives to reduce its environmental impact.

Announcement at ITB Berlin

The announcement of the new resort’s opening was made at the ITB Berlin trade show, one of the world’s leading travel trade shows. Lopesan Hotel Group CEO José Alba highlighted the importance of this project for the group and for the Punta Cana destination.

Expansion plans in Gran Canaria

Lopesan Hotel Group is also looking to expand its presence in Gran Canaria. The company is currently seeking permits to build a 956-room family hotel in Meloneras. “We are committed to investing in the Canary Islands,” said José Alba. “We believe that Gran Canaria has great potential for tourism growth.” The company is working with local officials to secure the necessary permits for the project.

More about Lopesan

The new resort in Punta Cana will be the second mega-resort that Lopesan Group has opened in the Dominican Republic, demonstrating their significant commitment to the region. Beyond Punta Cana, the company is also planning to renovate the Hotel Miguel Ángel in Madrid, showing diverse investment strategies.

Lopesan Group is a family-owned company that was founded in 1972. Since its inception, the company has been committed to providing its guests with a high-quality experience across all its properties.