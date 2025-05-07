TRS Turquesa Hotel in Punta Cana named among Forbes Travel Guide’s 2025 recommended hotels

Bávaro, La Altagracia.- The TRS Turquesa Hotel in Punta Cana, operated by the Palladium Hotel Group, has been named among the recommended hotels in the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Star Awards 2025, a recognition reserved for the world’s most exceptional luxury accommodations, restaurants, and spas.

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system that independently evaluates luxury establishments through anonymous inspections based on up to 900 rigorous standards. TRS Turquesa, a five-star, adults-only resort, features 369 spacious suites—each over 40 square meters—with scenic views of gardens, pools, or the Caribbean Sea.

Guests at TRS Turquesa enjoy access to exclusive amenities, including four gourmet restaurants, six bars, two pools, a private beach, butler service, and the Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness Center. The hotel also offers access to neighboring Grand Palladium resorts and the acclaimed CHIC Cabaret & Restaurant, a vibrant dinner show with over 35 performers and a refined tasting menu.