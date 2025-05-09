Apordom projects surpassing 3 million cruise passengers in 2025

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is solidifying its position as the Caribbean’s top cruise destination, receiving 394 cruise ships in the first four months of 2025—surpassing annual totals from previous years. Notably, 19 of these ships docked at the newly developed port in Cabo Rojo, Pedernales, highlighting the impact of recent infrastructure investments by the government.

According to Jean Luis Rodríguez, executive director of the Dominican Port Authority (Apordom), the country is on track to surpass three million cruise passengers this year. Many of the ships are large-scale vessels, including several from Royal Caribbean’s Oasis Class—the largest cruise ships in the world.

Rodríguez emphasized the economic benefits of this growth, noting that cruise passengers spend an average of $100 each during their visits. He cited an example of a Royal Caribbean ship that brought over 6,000 passengers to Pedernales, where at least US$2 million in direct spending boosted the local economy through restaurants, tours, taxis, and artisans. He also celebrated the Port of Cabo Rojo’s ability to accommodate two Oasis-class ships simultaneously, positioning the Dominican Republic as one of the region’s most capable cruise destinations.