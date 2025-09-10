Go Samaná tourist guide launches new edition

Samaná.- The Samaná Tourism Cluster (CTS) and the Samaná Association of Hotels and Tourism Companies (Ahetsa) unveiled the sixth edition of the Go Samaná guide, designed to showcase the region’s attractions and provide updated information for visitors.

The 52-page guide highlights Samaná’s natural, cultural, and historical riches, featuring key areas such as Santa Bárbara de Samaná, Las Terrenas, Sánchez, El Limón, Las Galeras, and Arroyo Barril. Visitors are invited to explore beaches, natural landscapes, local cuisine, history, traditions, whale and bird watching, nightlife, weddings, relaxation, and adventure activities.

Cruise and nautical tourism remain major draws, and a new world-class private aviation terminal is set to further boost the region’s economic development.

The guide features a striking design, is published in English, and showcases a back-cover photograph by Jon Rivera, winner of a CTS-Ahetsa photography contest. It will be distributed locally and at international tourism fairs where the Dominican Republic and Samaná are represented.