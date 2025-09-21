Highlighting the Dominican Republic’s great potential for health and wellness tourism

The Dominican Republic is seeking to consolidate its position as a leading destination in health and wellness tourism, an industry with great potential for economic and social growth, according to a panel organized by the Tourism Committee of the Official Spanish Chamber of Commerce in the Dominican Republic(CAMARCOESD).

The meeting, entitled “Health and Wellness Tourism: New Opportunities for DR Tourism,” brought together key figures from the public and private sectors, including Victor Atallah Lajam, minister of Public Health and Social Assistance; Brenda Morales Mejia, director of Confotur; Alejandro Cambiaso, president of the Dominican Association of Health Tourism(ADTS); and Amelia Reyes Mora, vice president of ADTS, who moderated the panel.

The panel discussed how the integration of hospitals, private clinics, resorts with medical services, spas, digital health, and aesthetic medicine can turn the Dominican Republic into a regional and global benchmark in this industry.

The speakers agreed that the country has several competitive advantages, including its strategic location, excellent air connectivity, well-developed tourism infrastructure, and highly trained healthcare professionals. However, they also stressed the importance of working on international standards, patient safety, technological innovation, and clear regulatory frameworks to guarantee the sustainability of the sector.

The activity concluded with a call to strengthen public-private cooperation, boost investment in medical and tourism infrastructure, and project the country as an integral health and wellness destination.

The event was attended by diplomatic representatives, business people, and investors from the tourism, health, and finance sectors, who see this industry as a strategic opportunity to diversify the Dominican economy.