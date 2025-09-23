Air France to resume Paris–Punta Cana flights in January 2026

Paris, France.- Tourism Minister David Collado and Air France Commercial Director Frédéric Descours signed an agreement on Tuesday to resume flights connecting Paris and Punta Cana, starting January 2026. The airline will operate three weekly flights—Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays—using a Boeing 777 departing from Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Minister Collado highlighted the importance of the agreement for French tourism, which has been declining from an average of 225,000 visitors to the Dominican Republic in previous years to an estimated 144,000 in 2024. He noted that Air France’s 2023 suspension of flights, due to rising fuel costs and local jet fuel taxes, had significantly affected the country’s air connectivity with northern Europe.

The signing took place during the opening of the French tourism fair IFTM Top Resa, where the Dominican Republic is the guest country. Collado emphasized that resuming the Paris–Punta Cana route will strengthen ties with French tourists and reinforce the Dominican Republic’s position as a leading Caribbean tourist destination.