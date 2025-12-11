Arajet unveils 13th aircraft, “Isabel de Torres,” bolstering Puerto Plata connectivity

Puerto Plata, DR.- Arajet, the Dominican Republic’s low-cost flagship airline, welcomed its 13th aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 named “Isabel de Torres,” after the iconic mountain overlooking Puerto Plata. The aircraft touched down first at Gregorio Luperón International Airport (POP) on December 11, greeted by local officials, civil aviation authorities, and tourism representatives.

Igor Rodríguez, Director General of the Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC), and Manuel Luna, Arajet’s Communications and External Affairs Officer, led the ceremony. Rodríguez underscored the arrival as a sign of national commitment to advancing a modern, secure, and efficient aviation sector. Luna added that naming the plane after a natural landmark underscores Arajet’s strategy to celebrate Dominican identity and reinforce its goal to become “the low-cost hub of the Americas.”

Carlos Rodoli, director of Aerodom, remarked that POP is taking on greater relevance as a gateway to the northern region’s tourism market. He said the plane’s debut “reaffirms POP’s position as an entry point for tourism in the north and highlights our shared commitment to improving national air connectivity.”

Powered by fleet expansion, Arajet continues its rapid trajectory in Caribbean and Latin American aviation. The addition of “Isabel de Torres” reinforces the airline’s young and modern fleet, allowing for increased flight frequency, new routes, and enhanced sustainability, underscored by the MAX’s fuel efficiency. Arajet’s growing network echoes its mission to elevate the Dominican Republic’s global connectivity and stimulate economic and tourism development.