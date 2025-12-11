Tourism Minister inspects final phase of La Caleta Underwater National Park renovation

La Caleta, Boca Chica, DR.- The reconstruction of La Caleta Underwater National Park, one of the country’s oldest protected coastal areas, entered its final stretch this week as Tourism Minister David Collado visited the site to review progress ahead of its planned December reopening.

The project, located near Las Américas International Airport (AILA), represents more than RD$350 million in public investment, including RD$250 million for the park’s internal rehabilitation and over RD$80 million for improvements in surrounding areas such as sidewalks and the Avenida de los Escudos, which features the shields of countries across the Americas.

During Thursday’s on-site inspection, Collado said the aim is to recover a natural space that had been neglected for decades and convert it into a stopover for travelers and a family-friendly recreation area for local residents.

“This park had more than 50 years of abandonment. We have illuminated it and fully renovated it, with new parking areas and pedestrian paths,” the minister said, noting that the upgraded space could serve as a last visit for tourists before heading to the airport, offering a safe outdoor setting to relax.

The renovation covers nearly 120,000 square meters and includes extensive landscaping, new walkways, plazas, viewing points and recreation zones, as well as children’s play areas and facilities for vendors. A service module with restrooms and a Politur office has also been added.

Juan Mubarak, director of the National Office of Monumental Heritage, highlighted that La Caleta is not only a recreational space but also an archaeological site with pre-Hispanic significance. He noted that the cultural value of the area was preserved throughout the intervention.

A second phase of the project will incorporate an interpretation center expected to present the historical context of the site prior to European arrival.

The refurbished 2.74-kilometer promenade honoring American and Caribbean nations, located near the airport exit, forms part of the broader effort to enhance the park’s appeal for both international visitors and Dominican families. Authorities expect the renewed attraction to strengthen tourism offerings along Santo Domingo’s eastern corridor once it opens later this month.