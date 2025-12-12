Collado opens restored streets in the Colonial City

Santo Domingo.- Tourism Minister David Collado opened newly renovated sections of 19 de Marzo and Hostos streets in Santo Domingo’s Colonial City this Friday and presented the stabilization works carried out at the historic San Francisco Monastery.

These improvements are part of the ongoing Street Rehabilitation and Colonial City Revitalization Program, which seeks to enhance the urban, cultural, and tourism appeal of the historic center.

Collado authorized the reopening of 19 de Marzo Street between Arzobispo Nouel and El Conde, and Hostos Street between El Conde and Salomé Ureña. He emphasized that the goal is to ensure no streets remain under construction during December, allowing businesses to operate normally and ensuring a smooth holiday season.

The minister also highlighted the importance of the stabilization work at the San Francisco Monastery—one of the country’s most significant heritage sites—designed to preserve its structural integrity, prevent collapse, and slow deterioration caused by time and past natural disasters.

Funded by the Inter-American Development Bank and executed by the Ministry of Tourism in coordination with the Ministry of Culture and the National District Mayor’s Office, the project aims to improve residents’ daily lives while preserving the Colonial City’s historical value.