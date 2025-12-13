Las Americas Airport expects to receive close to 500 thousand passengers this month and the first days of 2026

The figure represents an increase compared to 2024, when the capital terminal mobilized close to 400,000 passengers in the same period.

Santo Domingo — The José Francisco Peña Gómez International Airport of the Americas (AILA) projects to receive around 500,000 passengers in some 4,800 flights in December and the first days of January, on the occasion of the Christmas season.

This figure represents an increase compared to 2024, when the capital terminal handled close to 400,000 passengers during the same period.

If expectations are met, AILA would set a new historical record for traveler flow this festive season, traditionally marked by the massive return of Dominicans residing abroad.

Aerodom, the company that operates the airport, explained that most passengers will come from various cities in the United States. This country is home to more than two million Dominicans.

Routes from New York, Newark, Boston, Miami, Orlando, and Atlanta are among the most demanded by the Diaspora, which tends to return to the country to celebrate the Christmas holidays.

Likewise, an increase in arrivals from Europe is expected, especially from Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, Germany, and the Netherlands, as well as from Latin American nations such as Colombia, Panama, Cuba, and Puerto Rico, where there is also a significant Dominican presence.

Operational preparations

Aerodom informed that AILA’s Operations Department has programmed 4,800 air operations, including regular flights, charters, and special services to meet seasonal demand.

The company explained that the areas of security, passenger service, ramp, maintenance, immigration, and customs have been reinforced to ensure an agile flow and offer a more comfortable experience to those entering the country during the holidays.

Likewise, additional facilities have been arranged for airlines and operators that increase their frequencies during December, including availability of parking positions, logistical support, and operational support.

Customs Guarantees Christmas Grace

The general director of Customs, Eduardo Sanz Lovatón, instructed his staff to ensure that all Dominicans returning to the country can fully enjoy the “Christmas Grace.”

Sanz Lovatón stressed that the institution has deployed special inspectors to supervise the process of checking and delivering luggage for travelers who qualify for this facility, to avoid complaints, delays, or misunderstandings.

“What the president and I want is that these hard-working men and women, who for years work abroad and come at Christmas to be reunited with their loved ones, feel happy and well received when they return to their homeland,” he said.

A December of reunions

As every year, December marks the return of thousands of Dominicans living abroad who travel to reunite with their families, celebrate Christmas Eve, and welcome the New Year in their country.

The atmosphere at AILA already reflects the excitement of the season: effusive hugs, rows of suitcases full of gifts, and the joy of those who return home after long months of absence.

With increased air frequencies from the United States, Europe, and Latin America, and with Christmas Grace driving even more travelers, everything points to 2025 closing with one of the highest passenger flows in recent history at Las Americas International Airport.