Royal Caribbean boosts cruises in the Dominican Republic with operations in Puerto Plata, Samaná and Cabo Rojo

Royal Caribbean unveiled its 2027-28 itinerary, with several ports in the Dominican Republic included, offering cruise passengers the opportunity to explore various tourist destinations in the country.

The cruise company will visit the new Samaná port, Puerto Plata, and Cabo Rojo in the province of Pedernales with departures from Fort Lauderdale.

In that sense, the Allure of the Seas includes Samaná starting in November 2027, for 7-night vacations in the Caribbean.

Likewise, the Legend of the Seas will dock in Cabo Rojo in Pedernales, starting in November 2027. Designed for families of all ages, it will combine six and 8-night getaways to tropical destinations in the southern and western Caribbean.

Explorer of the Seas will visit Puerto Plata, with departures from Fort Lauderdale starting in November 2027. Vacationers can enjoy 6 to 8 nights in the Eastern and Western Caribbean and take in breathtaking views, such as those from Puerto Plata.

The 2027-28 season voyages are now available on the Royal Caribbean website, and Crown & Anchor Society loyalty program members have been able to book since Wednesday, December 10.