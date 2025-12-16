Air Caraïbes launches nonstop Paris–Orly–Samaná flights

Samaná.- Aerodom, a member of the global VINCI Airports network, announced the official arrival of Air Caraïbes at Juan Bosch International Airport (El Catey) with the launch of a new nonstop Paris–Orly–Samaná route, significantly strengthening air connectivity between the Dominican Republic and France.

The inaugural flight, which arrived this week, was welcomed by the Ministry of Tourism, marking a major milestone for the Samaná tourism region and Aerodom’s strategy to diversify international routes. With this addition, Air Caraïbes becomes the only French airline offering direct service to Samaná, while also operating a return route via Santo Domingo to Paris-Orly, the closest airport to central Paris. This network enables multi-destination travel within the Dominican Republic, allowing visitors to explore multiple cities in a single trip.

During the winter season, Air Caraïbes will operate up to two weekly flights to Samaná, on Mondays and Saturdays, reinforcing the French market’s presence and expanding opportunities for European tourism in the northeast region of the country.

Alexandra Malvezin, Commercial Director of Aerodom, highlighted the importance of the route, noting that Air Caraïbes is the first regular airline to operate in Samaná in several years, positioning the destination as a premium, well-connected Caribbean hub and supporting local economic and social development. Meanwhile, Hugues Heddebault, Chief Commercial Officer of Air Caraïbes, reaffirmed the airline’s 13-year commitment to the Dominican Republic, emphasizing the use of the Airbus A350-900, a modern, environmentally efficient aircraft.

Samaná continues to experience strong growth, driven by expanding tourism infrastructure, new air connections, and recent investments such as a state-of-the-art private aviation terminal operated by Universal Aviation.

Aerodom reiterated its commitment to enhancing air connectivity and supporting the sustained development of Samaná as one of the Caribbean’s most attractive and exclusive tourist destinations.