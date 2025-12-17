David Collado inaugurates new visitor parking lot at Bayahibe Beach

La Altagracia.- Tourism Minister David Collado inaugurated a modern visitor parking facility at Bayahibe Beach, a major infrastructure project designed to improve traffic organization, pedestrian safety, and visitor access in one of the Dominican Republic’s most popular tourist destinations.

The new parking lot, built with an investment of RD$213 million, covers 26,000 square meters—most of the land donated by Central Romana Corporation—and provides capacity for 58 buses, 157 light vehicles, and 58 motorcycles, significantly easing congestion in the area.

Collado stated that the project responds to a long-standing community demand and brings an end to the traffic chaos that previously affected access to Saona Island embarkation points, the public beach, and surrounding commercial and recreational areas. The initiative guarantees safer conditions for both vehicles and pedestrians while improving the overall tourism experience.

In addition to the parking area, the project includes new sidewalks, storm drainage systems, road paving, vertical and horizontal signage, information panels, benches, trash bins, bollards, a pedestrian walkway, and a pedestrian bridge. The facility also features public restrooms, Tourist Police (POLITUR) security booths, modern lighting, and landscaped green spaces.

For environmental sustainability, native tree species such as gri-gri, mara, almácigo, and roblillo were planted throughout the site. The Tourism Ministry emphasized that the project complies with environmental and legal regulations, reinforcing the government’s commitment to sustainable tourism development and improved infrastructure for residents and visitors alike.