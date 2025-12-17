Punta Cana International Airport set for busiest year ever in 2025

Punta Cana.- Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) is on track to make 2025 the busiest year in its history, with record-breaking passenger traffic and flight operations, according to airport authorities.

Giovanni Rainieri, Airside Operations Director of Punta Cana International Airport, said December will be the peak period, concentrating the highest number of passengers, flights, and air operations in a single day. According to data share with N Digital show that more than one million passengers with confirmed tickets are expected to travel through the terminal by December 31, 2025, reinforcing Punta Cana’s position as the main air gateway to the Dominican Republic.

Record passenger traffic

Rainieri announced that a new daily passenger record will be set on December 29, when an estimated 51,000 passengers are expected to travel on 155 flights, surpassing the previous record of 50,000 passengers in one day.

Between December 24 and 31, the airport expects approximately 300,000 passengers, including 245,000 confirmed arrivals into the country. Weekly flight activity is also projected to reach a historic high of 850 inbound and outbound flights, exceeding the previous record of 786.

Over 40,000 passengers per day in December

Airport authorities expect average daily traffic to exceed 40,000 passengers during the final weeks of December, up from 30,000 passengers per day during the first half of the month. Rainieri noted that the surge has required increased staffing and reinforced security operations.

To manage the high traffic volume, state agencies including the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), General Directorate of Migration, Specialized Airport and Civil Aviation Security Corps (CESAC), and the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) have strengthened their presence at the terminal.