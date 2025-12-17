Senate unanimously declares Monseñor Nouel an Ecotourism Province

Santo Domingo.- The Senate of the Dominican Republic has unanimously approved a bill declaring Monseñor Nouel an Ecotourism Province, paving the way for a new phase of sustainable economic development in the Cibao region.

The initiative was introduced by Senator Héctor Acosta, who expressed gratitude to lawmakers in both the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies for supporting the legislation. The bill updates the province’s previous ecotourism framework, originally enacted in 2004 and repealed in 2021, bringing it into line with current public administration standards following rulings by the Constitutional Court.

The new law aims to ensure that Monseñor Nouel’s natural resources translate into economic and social benefits for local communities. Key provisions include tax incentives for ecotourism projects under Law No. 158-01, the creation of a development fund of RD$20 million annually for four years to support ecotourism startups, and policies to promote micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) as a strategy to reduce unemployment.

Ecotourism Development Council based in Bonao

The legislation also establishes the Monseñor Nouel Ecotourism Development Council, an autonomous body headquartered in Bonao, responsible for regulating, promoting, and ensuring inclusive and environmentally sustainable ecotourism development in the province.

With unanimous approval from the National Congress, the bill now moves to the Executive Branch for final enactment, a step expected to unlock new investment opportunities and position Monseñor Nouel as a key ecotourism destination in the Dominican Republic.