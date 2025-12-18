La Romana earns Blue Flag certification for 2025–2026

La Romana.- The La Romana tourism destination has once again received the Blue Flag certification for the 2025–2026 period, recognizing its commitment to high standards in beach management, including water quality, environmental protection, safety, environmental education, and inclusive access. The internationally recognized program is coordinated by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) and managed in the Dominican Republic by the Institute of Environmental Law of the Dominican Republic (IDARD).

The official Blue Flag raising ceremony was held at Viva Dominicus Beach & Palace by Wyndham, highlighting the continuity of joint efforts between the private sector, government authorities, and local communities. Tourism and environmental leaders stressed that the certification reflects long-term collaboration to protect marine biodiversity, promote responsible coastal use, and generate tangible environmental and social benefits for residents and workers in La Romana.

The certification covers several key beach segments, including Bayahibe Beach, La Laguna Beach—with areas operated by Viva Dominicus Beach & Palace by Wyndham, Iberostar Selection Hacienda Dominicus, Catalonia Bayahibe & Royal La Romana, Dreams Dominicus La Romana, and Sunscape Dominicus La Romana—as well as Minitas Beach, managed by Casa de Campo Resort & Villas.

The renewed Blue Flag designation strengthens La Romana’s position as a leading sustainable tourism destination in the Caribbean, reaffirming a development model focused on environmental stewardship, community well-being, and long-term resilience.