LIAT Air connects Antigua and Barbuda with the Dominican Republic

LIAT Air announced the launch of new direct flights to Punta Cana and Santo Domingo, expanding air connectivity between the Eastern Caribbean and the Dominican Republic, one of the fastest-growing travel and tourism markets in the region. The new Punta Cana route began operations on December 16, 2025, while flights to Santo Domingo are scheduled to start on December 19, 2025, ahead of the peak holiday travel season.

The expansion strengthens regional air connectivity, facilitating travel for tourists, business travelers, diaspora communities, and families across the Caribbean. The new routes enhance links not only between Antigua and Barbuda and the Dominican Republic, but also with LIAT Air’s wider Caribbean network, responding to growing demand for efficient inter-island travel.

LIAT Air CEO Hafsah Abdulsalam said the airline’s entry into the Dominican Republic reflects its mission to connect Caribbean markets and support tourism, trade, and economic development. Santo Domingo, as the country’s main political and commercial center, and Punta Cana, internationally recognized for its resorts and beaches, position these routes to attract a diverse mix of regional and international passengers, while also facilitating the movement of goods and services across the region.