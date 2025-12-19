New Arajet route connects Punta Cana with Rosario, Argentina

Punta Cana.- Arajet, the Dominican Republic’s leading airline, announced the launch of a new direct flight route between Punta Cana (PUJ) and Rosario (ROS), Argentina, strengthening air connectivity between the Caribbean and South America. The route will begin operations on June 16, 2026, with three weekly flights.

With this expansion, Rosario becomes Arajet’s third destination in Argentina, reinforcing the airline’s presence in the Southern Cone and expanding its international network to more than 28 destinations across 15 countries. From Rosario, passengers will be able to connect through Arajet’s Punta Cana hub to over 13 destinations, including Miami, Orlando, New York, Lima, Cancún, and Kingston.

Arajet executives highlighted that the new route aligns with the airline’s commitment to offering competitive fares, punctual service, and convenient connections across the Americas. To celebrate the launch, the airline introduced a promotional discount of up to 25% on base fares using the code “Vamos ROS.” The offer is valid for ticket purchases from December 18 to 26, 2025, with travel dates ranging from June 16, 2026, to March 21, 2027.