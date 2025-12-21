Punta Cana Airport breaks records for flights and passengers

The year 2025 is shaping up to be the busiest in the history of Punta Cana International Airport, with record numbers of flights and passengers exceeding all previous records.

The information was revealed by Giovanni Rainieri, director of Airside Operations at Punta Cana International Airport, who highlighted the importance of December for the end of the year, as it concentrates the highest volumes of visitors, air operations, and passengers transported in a single day.

According to statistics provided by the executive, the threshold of one million passengers is projected to be exceeded in 2025, with tickets already purchased to enter or leave the country through the terminal, according to N Digital.

He indicated that this performance consolidates the Punta Cana airport terminal as the main point of entry by air into the Dominican Republic.

He explained that following Monday, December 29, a new daily record will be set, with approximately 51,000 passengers on 155 flights, surpassing the previous record of 50,000 travelers in a single day.

Likewise, it is expected that during the last week of the year, from December 24 to 31, nearly 300,000 passengers will be transported, of which around 245,000 are already confirmed to arrive in the DR.

He said that another historic milestone will be reached next week, when the average number of flights will get 850 per week, both arriving and departing.

The previous record was 786 flights, set during the current week.

“This month we are breaking all records and setting new ones, as we will close December with more than 11 million passengers for the year (inbound and outbound), more flights in a week, and more passengers in a single day,” said Rainieri.

The airport executive indicated that the most significant increase in mobility will occur starting next week, with an average of more than 40,000 passengers per day. During the first half of December, the average was 30,000 passengers per day.

He said that this increase in passenger traffic has required a significant reinforcement of airport staff, as well as agents from state security institutions, including the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), the General Directorate of Migration, the Specialized Airport Security and Civil Aviation Corps (Cesac), and the Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC).