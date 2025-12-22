Fun Republic by Meliá opens to the local public as a new nighttime entertainment park in Punta Cana

Punta Cana.- Fun Republic, the entertainment theme park developed by Meliá Hotels International in the Dominican Republic, has officially opened its doors to the local market, offering residents a new nighttime destination designed for family-friendly fun and adult entertainment.

Designed as an evening amusement park, Fun Republic features a vibrant atmosphere with six main attractions, live shows, music, themed nights, and an all-inclusive food and beverage experience included in the admission ticket. The park operates Wednesday through Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., with early hours ideal for families and later hours geared toward a more adult-oriented nightlife experience.

Local residents benefit from special admission rates, with tickets priced at US$35 for adults and US$20 for children. Non-resident rates are set at US$40 for adults and US$25 for children. Visitors enjoy unlimited access to attractions such as Air Jam, Partee mini-golf, Funky Munky rope course, Jump!, Playtopia for children, and a classic carousel, along with themed entertainment and dining options.

Admission includes food and drinks from three food trucks and an on-site bar, with soft drinks and beer included and premium beverages available at an additional cost. Tickets can be purchased directly at the park, and Fun Republic also offers special packages for schools, birthday parties, and group events.

In addition, guests staying at select Meliá hotels in Punta Cana enjoy unlimited access to the park, further positioning Fun Republic as a new entertainment hub that enhances both the local leisure scene and the region’s tourism offering.