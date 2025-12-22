Santiago Tourist Train celebrates successful holiday launch

Santiago de los Caballeros.- The Santiago Tourist Train has recorded strong public acceptance during its special Christmas departures, drawing enthusiasm from both residents and visitors, who have highlighted the experience as an innovative and enjoyable way to rediscover the city.

The route begins at Santiago City Hall and runs around the Monument to the Heroes of the Restoration, connecting passengers with emblematic landmarks, cultural expressions, and key elements of local history in a festive, family-friendly setting. The initiative had previously been presented to international tour operators, generating positive expectations and positioning itself as a high-potential product for both domestic and inbound tourism.

The project is operated by Roco Solutions SRL and marketed by Gómez Tours, which manages the Santiago City Tour. Carlos Rodoli, president of Roco Solutions, highlighted the support of Mayor Ulises Rodríguez, Provincial Governor Rosa Santos, and local transportation authorities as key factors in the project’s success.

Meanwhile, Yomaris Gómez, president of Gómez Tours, announced that starting in January, the Tourist Train will offer regular departures from the Gran Teatro del Cibao, targeting international visitors and Dominican tourists alike. With this initiative, Santiago strengthens its tourism offerings, promotes urban heritage, and advances an innovative, sustainable approach to city tourism.