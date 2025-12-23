Tourism in the Dominican Republic achieves best December in history

Santo Domingo.- Tourism Minister David Collado announced that December marked a historic milestone for tourism in the Dominican Republic, setting new records in air arrivals. On a single day, 42,949 tourists arrived by air—the highest daily total ever recorded—while 120,475 visitors made it the best tourism weekend in the country’s history.

Collado highlighted that by December 21, the country had already matched December 2019’s pre-pandemic figures, reaching 627,000 tourists for the month. He emphasized that this performance confirms the sector is experiencing its strongest period to date, surpassing previous records.

Beyond visitor numbers, the minister stressed the economic and social impact of tourism, noting the generation of more than 73,000 jobs, RD$7.699 billion in tax revenues, and a contribution of US$2.614 billion to national GDP. He concluded that these results translate into growth, employment, and improved well-being across the Dominican Republic.