Government increases the budget for Tourism

By 2026, the Government will manage a state budget with a reduction of between 0.1% and 27% in the funds allocated to the central state institutions.

Although the General Budget Law of the Nation for next year contemplates an estimate of 1 trillion 622,833.4 million pesos (1.9% more than what was initially scheduled for 2025), it represents a reduction of 3% compared to the current budget for this year, 2025, that contains the modifications approved last September, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

Among the financial commitments of the powers of the State and the extra-power bodies, 16 public institutions will have a budget decrease compared to the current budget, while 12 items were increased.

The institutions that registered increases in the 2026 budget present variations ranging from 0.01 to 75.4%.

The one that grew the most is the Ministry of Energy and Mines, which went from 6,039.9 to 10,596.2 million pesos. The Government plans to allocate resources next year for hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and nuclear generation projects, as well as for initiatives to conserve and sustainably use energy sources, and to strengthen institutional capacity and regulatory agencies.

Energy and Mines is followed by the Ministries of Sports and Recreation and the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur), which report increases of 45.6% and 18%, respectively, in their institutional budgets, according to Diario Libre.

The Public Debt and Financial Assets Administration increased its allocation by 11%, while the National Treasury Obligations Administration reduced it by 5.5%. Only two institutions remained unchanged: the Senate of the Republic and the Judiciary.

The changes occur in the context of the institutional reforms that will begin to be implemented from 2026, especially in the Executive Branch.

Next year, the Ministry of Justice will begin to operate, which will bring together the responsibilities of the central Government in administrative matters and management of the judicial system, including prison administration, forensic scientific assistance to the courts, and the management of notarial records and official documents, to decongest the Public Prosecutor’s Office.