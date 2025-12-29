Guatemala showcases its tourism potential in the Dominican Republic with support from Arajet

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala (MINEX), through its Embassy in the Dominican Republic and with the support of airline Arajet, presented Guatemala’s cultural, natural, and archaeological attractions to Dominican tourism agencies and companies during the event “Discover and Live Guatemala.”

The presentation highlighted Guatemala as a multidiverse destination, known for its rich cultural heritage, Mayan legacy, adventure tourism, and natural attractions. Officials emphasized the country’s ethnic diversity, its role as the heart of the Mayan World, and its more than 170 archaeological sites, including four UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Antigua Guatemala and Tikal National Park.

Representatives from the Guatemalan Embassy and Arajet stressed the importance of strengthening tourism ties between both countries, encouraging Dominican tour operators to promote Guatemala’s seven tourist regions. The event underscored Guatemala’s appeal for cultural, adventure, ecotourism, and family travel, supported by Arajet’s direct air connectivity, which facilitates greater tourism exchange between Guatemala and the Dominican Republic.