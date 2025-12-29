New alliance strengthens technical skills for the tourism industry

Santo Domingo.- The National Institute of Technical and Professional Training (Infotep) and Onnera Group signed a cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening technical training in laundry, ironing, and machinery maintenance for the hotel and tourism sector.

The agreement was signed by Infotep’s general director, Rafael Santos Badía, and Onnera Group’s CEO, Eduardo Calvo, who emphasized the importance of the alliance in developing highly skilled human capital for the industry. Infotep will provide facilities, workshops, and training programs, as well as validation services in line with its institutional standards.

As part of the agreement, Onnera Group will donate industrial equipment, including washing machines, dryers, stain removers, and workshop furniture, along with audiovisual equipment and semi-annual maintenance services. The four-year agreement will initially be implemented at the School of Hotel Management, Gastronomy, and Pastry in Higüey, with plans to expand to the Verón Technology Center in Punta Cana. The initiative seeks to enhance technical skills, transfer knowledge and technology, and improve service quality across key tourism destinations.