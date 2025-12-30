Dominican Republic to receive 120 cruise ships in January 2026

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic will welcome 120 international cruise ships in January 2026, according to the official arrival schedule released by the Dominican Port Authority (Apordom), further consolidating the country as one of the leading cruise tourism destinations in the Caribbean.

One of the highlights of the month will be the first arrival of the luxury cruise ship Star Seeker, operated by Windstar Cruises. The vessel is scheduled to dock at Taino Bay Port in Puerto Plata on January 18, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., marking a milestone for high-end maritime tourism in the Dominican Republic.

Jean Luis Rodríguez, executive director of Apordom, stressed that the arrival of 120 cruise ships in a single month reflects the confidence of the world’s major cruise lines in Dominican ports and the sustained investment in port infrastructure. He noted that these results position the country as a regional leader in the cruise industry.

The January 2026 cruise schedule includes vessels from Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Costa Cruises, Princess Cruises, Virgin Voyages and AIDA Cruises, reaffirming the strong presence of global operators in the Dominican Republic.

Throughout the month, the ports of Taino Bay, Amber Cove, Puerto Santo Domingo and La Romana will receive multiple cruise calls, generating a significant economic impact on local communities, boosting commerce, tourist excursions and job creation.

According to Apordom, January is part of the peak cruise season in the Caribbean, which runs from November to April, a period favored by ideal weather conditions and high international demand for cruise tourism.