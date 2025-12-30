Minister Collado launches new edition of Turizoneando in Colonial City

Santo Domingo.- Tourism Minister David Collado launched a new edition of the Turizoneando program in Santo Domingo’s Colonial City, which will run for 18 consecutive weekends, offering cultural, artistic and recreational activities for residents and visitors.

Collado highlighted that the initiative comes at an ideal time to enjoy the renovated Colonial City, a World Heritage Site and the First City of America. Organized by the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) in collaboration with the Santo Domingo Tourism Cluster, Turizoneando will turn the historic district’s main streets and plazas into vibrant cultural spaces from late December through April 2026.

The program includes concerts, live music, craft markets, theater and children’s activities, extended museum hours, special access to historic churches, free bike tours and exclusive promotions at local businesses. With this initiative, Mitur aims to strengthen the Colonial City’s position as a key cultural and tourist destination while boosting local commerce and offering memorable experiences for the whole family.