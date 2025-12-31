Dominican tourism begins 2026 international promotion tour in Mexico

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is strengthening its strategic ties with the Mexican tourism market by announcing the launch of its 2026 international tourism roadshow in Mexico, marking a new phase in its global promotion strategy. Led by Tourism Minister David Collado, the initiative aims to consolidate commercial alliances and position the country’s tourism offering for sustained growth toward 2026.

Mexico was chosen as the starting point in recognition of its role as one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing source markets for Dominican tourism. The first event will take place on January 13 in Mexico City, where officials will present a comprehensive vision of the destination that goes beyond sun and beach tourism. The roadshow will highlight the Dominican Republic’s cultural and natural attractions, gastronomy, wellness and adventure experiences, vibrant cities, and a tourism infrastructure that continues to modernize.

The launch comes amid a period of sustained growth in the Dominican tourism sector, driven by expanded air connectivity, new flight routes, and stronger partnerships with airlines, tour operators, and travel agencies. Mexico currently ranks among the top seven source markets for the Dominican Republic, with steadily increasing visitor arrivals. The roadshow is expected to generate new business opportunities and further strengthen bilateral tourism relations.