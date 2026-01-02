Government advances formation of tourism promotion advisory council

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican government is moving ahead with the formation of the Advisory Council for the Promotion and Marketing of Tourism, a body created to provide guidance and propose policies aimed at attracting tourism investment abroad. The council was established in 2025, and on December 2, President Luis Abinader appointed its new members.

Through Decree 675-25, Luis Rafael López Ferreira was named as the representative of the Executive Branch. The decree also appointed representatives from the country’s main airports: Paola Rainieri Kuret for Punta Cana International Airport, Nasim Antonio Yapor Alba for Cibao International Airport, Luis Emilio Rodríguez for La Romana International Airport, and Mónika Infante representing concessioned airports. All council members will serve in an honorary capacity, with full speaking and voting rights.

According to Decree 163-24, the Advisory Council will consist of 13 members and will be chaired by Tourism Minister David Collado. The body will also include senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism, an advisor appointed by the council president, a representative of the Executive Branch linked to the tourism sector, the president of Asonahores, and airport representatives, strengthening public-private coordination in the country’s tourism promotion strategy.