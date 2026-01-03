Expectations According to Mitur, Puerto Plata would receive 72 cruise ships in January

Puerto Plata continues its consolidation as one of the main cruise ports in the Caribbean.

The Ministry of Tourism announced that this destination will receive 72 cruise ships in January, boosting economic activity in the province.

According to the official schedule, the port of Taíno Bay will have 42 of these watercraft docked, while Amber Cove will have 30.

The provincial director of Tourism, Yokasta Almonte, said that this influx represents a direct impact on the economic apparatus of this destination.

He argued that it benefits entrepreneurs, tour guides, transporters, merchants, and the Puerto Plata community as a whole.

He highlighted that this province continues its consolidation as one of the main cruise ports in the Caribbean.

He reiterated the authorities’ “commitment” to continue strengthening the organization, security, and quality of services that “we offer to cruise passengers, in order to guarantee a memorable experience for visitors arriving by sea to Puerto Plata.”