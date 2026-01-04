The fall of Maduro and its impact on Dominican tourism

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ( FAA ) on Saturday advised commercial airlines to avoid Caribbean airspace, citing a “potentially hazardous situation” amid U.S. military operations to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The aviation regulator’s notice indicated that the airspace closure was due to “flight safety risks associated with ongoing military activity.”

The measure has triggered a wave of cancellations that directly affects the capital of the Dominican Republic and its connections with Puerto Rico and other countries in the region.

The executive director of the Puerto Rico Ports Authority, Norberto Negrón, reported that, in addition to the main airport in San Juan, six other airports on the island suspended operations for security reasons, causing a collapse in the busiest air routes in the Caribbean.