Dominican Republic to showcase Pedernales, Miches and Punta Bergantín at FITUR 2026

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic confirmed its participation in the 2026 International Tourism Fair (FITUR), one of the world’s most important tourism events, to be held in Madrid, Spain. The official delegation will be led by Tourism Minister David Collado, who will head the country’s institutional and promotional agenda aimed at strengthening its position in the European tourism market.

During FITUR 2026, the Ministry of Tourism will highlight progress on major strategic projects, including Pedernales, Punta Bergantín and Miches, which are central to the government’s plan to diversify and expand the national tourism offering. The delegation will also announce the arrival of new international hotel brands, reinforcing the Dominican Republic’s appeal as a destination for foreign investment in tourism.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the country will carry out an intensive schedule of meetings with tour operators, airlines and investors, seeking to consolidate strategic alliances and increase tourist flows from Europe. Through its participation in FITUR, the Dominican Republic aims to reaffirm its status as one of the leading tourist destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America, while continuing to promote sustainable growth in the sector.